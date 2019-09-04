Jlb & Associates Position in Expeditors Intl (EXPD) Has Raised as Shares Declined; As Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr (UL) Valuation Declined, River Road Asset Management Decreased Holding

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Expeditors Intl (EXPD) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 7,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 89,480 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, up from 81,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $70.21. About 562,271 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr (UL) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 26,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 787,888 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.48M, down from 814,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 648,494 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO- INTENDS TO APPOINT DAVID HAINES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL SPREADS BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO,EFFECTIVE FROM COMPLETION OF DEAL WITH UNILEVER; 15/03/2018 – Aloof British government helped steer Unilever to Rotterdam; 15/03/2018 – Unilever 3 Units Are: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER SAYS HARISH MANWANI TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS 2018 CONSENSUS LOOKS STRETCHING BUT ACHIEVABLE; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – HEADQUARTERS OF BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE DIVISION AND HOME CARE DIVISION WILL BE LOCATED IN LONDON; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Rises 14%; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam for HQ as Britain loses the battle before Brexit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Natl Corporation Oh invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 265,018 shares. 67 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards And. Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 0.06% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) or 20,295 shares. Moreover, Roberts Glore And Communications Il has 1.09% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Cambridge Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 2,856 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.02% or 244,142 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 2.61 million shares. Saratoga Research Investment reported 433,885 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd has 0.03% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Paloma Prtnrs Management accumulated 0.04% or 20,975 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 0.45% or 110,000 shares. Asset Strategies holds 0.74% or 41,771 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg stated it has 0.05% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Element Ltd Company owns 0.16% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 68,238 shares.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 5,032 shares to 101,697 shares, valued at $23.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) by 17,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,081 shares, and cut its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH).