Jlb & Associates Has Lowered Its Global Payments (GPN) Holding by $353,192; As Tenaris (TS) Market Value Declined, Westwood Global Investments Has Lifted Holding

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 272,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 6.92M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.43M, up from 6.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 2.80 million shares traded or 12.15% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Global Payments (GPN) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 2,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 96,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13M, down from 98,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Global Payments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $165.23. About 1.29 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0.14% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Partnervest Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 1,650 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.06% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 10.57 million shares. Wedge Capital L LP Nc reported 322,062 shares stake. Capital Intl has 0.32% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 3,183 shares. Cleararc stated it has 0.1% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Morgan Dempsey Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Girard Partners Limited reported 7,980 shares stake. Ghp Advisors reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 26,515 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 8,609 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,860 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co reported 0.09% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S E I Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 16,186 shares to 239,884 shares, valued at $12.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 20.15% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.34 per share. GPN’s profit will be $253.35M for 25.66 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.59% EPS growth.