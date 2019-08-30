Jlb & Associates Trimmed Its Deluxe (DLX) Position by $751,425; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Holder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Boosted Stake

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe (DLX) by 26.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 17,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 49,081 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 66,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Deluxe for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 101,188 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Debuts Small Business Resource Center and “Small Talks” Video Series, Offering Hundreds of Free Small Business; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 94.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 33,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 67,745 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, up from 34,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $127.81. About 2.14M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru Inc owns 0.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 177,226 shares. Delta Lc stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 58,636 were accumulated by Weybosset & Mgmt Lc. 98,933 are held by Novare Cap Limited Liability Company. Old Republic Int stated it has 281,800 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B Com Inc holds 1.16% or 213,839 shares. Moreover, Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 1.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Amer & Mngmt has 3.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Connors Investor Svcs Inc invested 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Quantbot LP reported 42,964 shares stake. Jump Trading Ltd Company reported 14,079 shares stake. Overbrook Mngmt holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 67,600 shares. 208,513 are owned by Destination Wealth. Edgemoor Investment has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 1.27% or 65,142 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 122,565 were accumulated by Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Proshare, a Maryland-based fund reported 8,871 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Stevens Management LP holds 0.02% or 12,364 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 14,146 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Amp Invsts holds 0.01% or 32,282 shares in its portfolio. Sfe Inv Counsel, California-based fund reported 6,980 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 103,528 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 19,352 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 374,507 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability stated it has 4,836 shares. 1,160 were reported by Bessemer Grp.

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Deluxe Corporation (DLX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Deluxe’s (NYSE:DLX) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before You Buy Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Deluxe Corp (DLX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.85 million for 6.97 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mc Lennan (NYSE:MMC) by 4,457 shares to 94,799 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) by 25,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC).