Jlb & Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $1.18 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Genesee Wyoming Cl A (GWR) Stock Price Rose, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreased Its Holding by $148.53 Million

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 5,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 101,697 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.94 million, down from 106,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $268.53. About 1.05 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Genesee Wyoming Inc Cl A (GWR) by 98.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 1.71M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 23,381 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Genesee Wyoming Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $109.76. About 760,415 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $6.63M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreno Evelyn V has 12,720 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Federated Pa holds 0.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 613,985 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 1.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Shine Advisory Svcs has invested 0.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Peddock Advsr Limited Liability invested in 1.29% or 10,141 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 2,895 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs has invested 0.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Company accumulated 14,474 shares. Davis Capital Prtnrs Limited Com accumulated 150,000 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora accumulated 20,927 shares or 1.76% of the stock. First Washington Corp holds 150 shares. Piedmont Incorporated holds 113,903 shares. 6,522 were accumulated by Fincl Counselors. Force Capital Mgmt Llc reported 10,214 shares. Davidson Kempner Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.75% or 116,462 shares in its portfolio.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mc Lennan (NYSE:MMC) by 4,457 shares to 94,799 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG) by 3,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

