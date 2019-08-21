Jlb & Associates Stake In Packaging (PKG) Was Has Lifted; As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shares Rose, Paloma Partners Management Company Decreased Its Stake

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 75.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 66,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 21,764 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 87,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 4.44 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – FOR COST SAVINGS, PERSONNEL REDUCTIONS TO OCCUR PREDOMINANTLY IN NON-CLIENT FACING ROLES; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $996M; 17/05/2018 – Speedway Convenience Stores, Fifth Third Bank and Cardtronics Partner to Place Fifth Third Brand on Over 800 ATMs; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 22/03/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to buy MB Financial for about $4.7 bln; 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with lntellect; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp pays $4.7 bln for MB Financial’s Chicago muscle; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q EPS 97C

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp (PKG) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 3,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 90,922 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, up from 87,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $100.85. About 769,859 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 5,032 shares to 101,697 shares, valued at $23.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,171 shares, and cut its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.05% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 148,180 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 29,067 were accumulated by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. Cibc Markets holds 5,842 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited reported 28,300 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest Management Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0.04% or 2.72 million shares in its portfolio. Principal Gp holds 781,742 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 97,537 were reported by Loomis Sayles L P. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Wright has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). First Manhattan accumulated 0% or 150 shares. 38,080 are held by Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $530.45M for 8.70 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 944,563 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $53.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 910,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 954,156 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

