Jlb & Associates Has Increased Stake in Packaging (PKG); Amarillo National Bank Lifted Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding by $564,774

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp (PKG) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 3,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 90,922 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, up from 87,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $100.58. About 617,647 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 625,359 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “All You Need to Know About Atmos (ATO) Rating Upgrade to Buy – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of Atmos Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital invested in 8,337 shares. United Kingdom-based Gulf Bank (Uk) has invested 0.05% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Gateway Advisers Limited Company stated it has 28,996 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv invested 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.04% or 16,815 shares. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 368,781 shares. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mngmt reported 4,367 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 14,725 shares. Parkside Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 3 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd owns 16,676 shares. Albert D Mason Inc holds 9,885 shares. Gw Henssler And Assocs Ltd owns 4,582 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap has 2,835 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.07% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,209 shares to 10,061 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,459 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 17,960 shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 3,990 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Llc reported 3,300 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 32,796 shares. Cambridge Investment reported 6,494 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 125,333 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 640,696 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 5,735 shares. Ghp Inv reported 38,412 shares. Moreover, Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 4,450 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 0.04% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc holds 0% or 12 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 19,113 shares stake. Federated Pa invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).