Jlb & Associates Trimmed Its Deluxe (DLX) Position; Aam Standard and Poors Developed Markets High Dividend Value Etf (NYSEARCA:DMDV) SI Increased By 60.87%

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased Deluxe (DLX) stake by 26.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 17,475 shares as Deluxe (DLX)’s stock declined 18.56%. The Jlb & Associates Inc holds 49,081 shares with $2.15M value, down from 66,556 last quarter. Deluxe now has $1.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 383,532 shares traded or 27.98% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.31; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX)

Aam Standard and Poors Developed Markets High Dividend Value Etf (NYSEARCA:DMDV) had an increase of 60.87% in short interest. DMDV’s SI was 3,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 60.87% from 2,300 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 19 days are for Aam Standard and Poors Developed Markets High Dividend Value Etf (NYSEARCA:DMDV)’s short sellers to cover DMDV’s short positions. The ETF decreased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 10,008 shares traded or 2427.27% up from the average. AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More news for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “New-To-Market: DMDV – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “ETF Deathwatch For May 2019 – Seeking Alpha” and published on June 08, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.03% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 1.52M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 29,656 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 1,160 shares. Silvercrest Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 26,095 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 7,744 shares. 8,934 were accumulated by Bluecrest Capital Management Limited. Menta Ltd holds 0.24% or 12,621 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). 159,100 were reported by Axa. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Stevens Management LP invested in 12,364 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 352,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. National Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.05M shares stake.

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deluxe Corp (DLX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Deluxe’s (NYSE:DLX) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deluxe Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Deluxe Corp. (DLX) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c, Offers Q3 and FY Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Deluxe Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.