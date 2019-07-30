Jlb & Associates Upped By $1.23 Million Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; 2 Analysts Covering Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Among 8 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Quest Diagnostics had 18 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $10500 target. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) earned “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, January 31. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $8500 target in Monday, July 15 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9900 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. See Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $104.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $108.0000 New Target: $112.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $99.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $104.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $91.0000 New Target: $99.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $97.0000 New Target: $103.0000 Maintain

Jlb & Associates Inc increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) stake by 45.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jlb & Associates Inc acquired 4,968 shares as Unitedhealth Group (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Jlb & Associates Inc holds 15,879 shares with $3.93 million value, up from 10,911 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group now has $241.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $253.82. About 1.84 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated has 19,737 shares. House Limited Company has 9,955 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Co Limited Liability Co invested in 17,005 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.48% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 34,070 shares. Perkins Coie Trust has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tru Department Mb Finance Bank N A reported 0.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bahl & Gaynor Inc reported 0.45% stake. Bragg Finance Advisors Inc accumulated 34,668 shares. First Personal invested in 0.41% or 5,413 shares. Burns J W & reported 2,923 shares stake. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,390 shares. Boys Arnold Communication Inc holds 0.41% or 11,046 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.51% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.46% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 17. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of UNH in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) stake by 17,475 shares to 49,081 valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) stake by 2,597 shares and now owns 96,200 shares. Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.03% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 302 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Needham Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.14% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 4,500 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 26,444 shares. Adirondack Tru has invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd invested in 18,775 shares. Cibc holds 32,139 shares. Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.21% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 36,661 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora reported 0.02% stake. Nuwave Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 35 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc invested in 18,990 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 18,740 shares. Btim invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Mercer Advisers reported 0.05% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Bailard Incorporated holds 19,683 shares.

The stock increased 1.20% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $102.5. About 1.01M shares traded or 5.63% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c

