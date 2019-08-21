JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) Reaches $19.75 After 3.00% Down Move; Taitron Components (TAIT) Sentiment Is 3

Taitron Components Inc (TAIT) investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 3 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 1 reduced and sold their holdings in Taitron Components Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 692,933 shares, up from 649,380 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Taitron Components Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

The stock of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 1.13 million shares traded or 51.50% up from the average. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has risen 45.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.65% the S&P500. Some Historical JKS News: 22/03/2018 – CORRECT: JINKOSOLAR SEES 1Q SOLAR MODULE SHIPMENTS 1.8 TO 2 GW; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 30/05/2018 – JINKOSOLAR GETS PID CERTIFICATION FROM TUV NORD FOR PORTFOLIO; 25/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 30/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Is Opening Its First U.S. Factory in Jacksonville, Florida, Which Is Expected to Create More Than 200 Direct Jobs; 03/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Named Energy Yield Simulation Winner – Polycrystalline Group at 4th TUV Rheinland All Quality Matters Solar Congress; 09/05/2018 – JinkoSolar Breaks World Record for P-type Monocrystalline Cell Efficiency; 16/03/2018 – JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD JKS.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $26; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar 4Q Rev $976.4M; 30/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Fla. Factory Expected to Have the Capacity to Build 400 Megawatts of Solar Modules AnnuallyThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $776.99M company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $19.16 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:JKS worth $23.31M less.

Among 2 analysts covering JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. JinkoSolar Holding has $2500 highest and $15 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 8.86% above currents $19.75 stock price. JinkoSolar Holding had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) rating on Tuesday, June 18. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $2500 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 1 report.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $776.99 million. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials. It has a 15.35 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment maker basis.

More notable recent JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calculating The Fair Value Of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Sarah Ketterer’s 5 Largest Buys of the 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JinkoSolar Reports Mixed Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “JinkoSolar Announces Proposed Follow-on Offering of 3,750,000 American Depositary Shares and Concurrent Private Placement of Up to US$85 Million Convertible Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JinkoSolar’s Rise Isn’t Done – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company has market cap of $16.64 million. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. It has a 11.27 P/E ratio. The firm also provides value-added engineering and turn-key services focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

The stock increased 2.82% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 7,714 shares traded. Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) has risen 67.72% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.72% the S&P500.