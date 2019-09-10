Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Twitter Inc. 37 9.66 N/A 1.72 24.58

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Jiayin Group Inc. and Twitter Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jiayin Group Inc. and Twitter Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Twitter Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 12.1%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Jiayin Group Inc. and Twitter Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Twitter Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Jiayin Group Inc.’s average price target is $17, while its potential upside is 19.72%. Meanwhile, Twitter Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential downside is -8.82%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Jiayin Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Twitter Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Jiayin Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.7% of Twitter Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Twitter Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jiayin Group Inc. -3.06% -1.97% 0% 0% 0% -7.8% Twitter Inc. 9.24% 17.27% 7.69% 31.15% 34.83% 47.22%

For the past year Jiayin Group Inc. has -7.8% weaker performance while Twitter Inc. has 47.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Twitter Inc. beats Jiayin Group Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.