Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jiayin Group Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TuanChe Limited
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jiayin Group Inc. and TuanChe Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Jiayin Group Inc. and TuanChe Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jiayin Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TuanChe Limited
|0.00%
|-138.5%
|-21.3%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Jiayin Group Inc. and TuanChe Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.9% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of TuanChe Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jiayin Group Inc.
|-3.06%
|-1.97%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-7.8%
|TuanChe Limited
|9.05%
|42.24%
|-33.53%
|-28.88%
|0%
|-32.15%
For the past year Jiayin Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than TuanChe Limited.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Jiayin Group Inc. beats TuanChe Limited.
