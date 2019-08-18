Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TuanChe Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jiayin Group Inc. and TuanChe Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jiayin Group Inc. and TuanChe Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TuanChe Limited 0.00% -138.5% -21.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jiayin Group Inc. and TuanChe Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.9% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of TuanChe Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jiayin Group Inc. -3.06% -1.97% 0% 0% 0% -7.8% TuanChe Limited 9.05% 42.24% -33.53% -28.88% 0% -32.15%

For the past year Jiayin Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than TuanChe Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Jiayin Group Inc. beats TuanChe Limited.