Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Reaches $14.09 After 3.00% Down Move; Shorts at Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Raised By 18.7%

The stock of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 25.72% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 825,836 shares traded or 372.68% up from the average. Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018. The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $753.82M company.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) had an increase of 18.7% in short interest. ICE’s SI was 4.65M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.7% from 3.92 million shares previously. With 2.34 million avg volume, 2 days are for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)’s short sellers to cover ICE’s short positions. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $93.24. About 1.38 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.01% or 287 shares in its portfolio. Savant Llc holds 2,875 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The accumulated 885,996 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership owns 11,872 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.17% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Sumitomo Life Com stated it has 17,090 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.15% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Pggm Investments has 0.06% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Eagle Mngmt Llc owns 318,127 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt holds 0.38% or 15,118 shares in its portfolio. 247,888 are held by Colony Grp Ltd. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 2,960 shares. Asset Management One Ltd accumulated 314,297 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Among 3 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is -2.05% below currents $93.24 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 22. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 5. Wells Fargo maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) rating on Thursday, April 4. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $81 target.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $52.25 billion. It operates in two divisions, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. It has a 26.39 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.