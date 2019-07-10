Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Reaches $10.98 After 8.00% Down Move; Natural Gas Services Group Has 1.33 Sentiment

The stock of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.52% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 87,950 shares traded. Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $587.43 million company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $10.10 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:JFIN worth $46.99M less.

Natural Gas Services Group Inc (NGS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 36 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 27 cut down and sold holdings in Natural Gas Services Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 11.37 million shares, down from 11.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Natural Gas Services Group Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 20 Increased: 28 New Position: 8.

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. The company has market cap of $587.43 million. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. It currently has negative earnings.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $210.70 million. The firm rents small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional gas and oil production businesses, which include coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas, and oil shales. It has a 401.25 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,530 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 362,408 horsepower.

Analysts await Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.02 per share. NGS’s profit will be $525,112 for 100.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 15,983 shares traded. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) has declined 32.26% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.69% the S&P500.

Spitfire Capital Llc holds 4.75% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. for 262,581 shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 995,958 shares or 3.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 1.33% invested in the company for 266,919 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.05% in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 88,823 shares.