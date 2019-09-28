Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group Inc. 13 0.00 11.05M 0.00 0.00 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 10 0.00 72.13M -0.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jiayin Group Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jiayin Group Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group Inc. 84,480,122.32% 0% 0% Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 748,236,514.52% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Jiayin Group Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17 is Jiayin Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 16.92%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Jiayin Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 94.55% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jiayin Group Inc. -3.06% -1.97% 0% 0% 0% -7.8% Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. -3.95% -41.15% 20.6% -44.95% 0% -36.61%

For the past year Jiayin Group Inc. has stronger performance than Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Jiayin Group Inc. beats Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.