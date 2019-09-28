Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jiayin Group Inc.
|13
|0.00
|11.05M
|0.00
|0.00
|Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.
|10
|0.00
|72.13M
|-0.48
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Jiayin Group Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Jiayin Group Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jiayin Group Inc.
|84,480,122.32%
|0%
|0%
|Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.
|748,236,514.52%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Jiayin Group Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Jiayin Group Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$17 is Jiayin Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 16.92%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Jiayin Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 94.55% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jiayin Group Inc.
|-3.06%
|-1.97%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-7.8%
|Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.
|-3.95%
|-41.15%
|20.6%
|-44.95%
|0%
|-36.61%
For the past year Jiayin Group Inc. has stronger performance than Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Jiayin Group Inc. beats Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.
