Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX)

We are comparing Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) and Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Xerox Corporation 32 0.72 N/A 2.06 15.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Jianpu Technology Inc. and Xerox Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) and Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology Inc. 0.00% -5.8% -3.9% Xerox Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 3%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jianpu Technology Inc. Its rival Xerox Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Jianpu Technology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xerox Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Jianpu Technology Inc. and Xerox Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xerox Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Jianpu Technology Inc.’s average price target is $9.5, while its potential upside is 165.36%. Competitively the average price target of Xerox Corporation is $42, which is potential 37.34% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Jianpu Technology Inc. is looking more favorable than Xerox Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.2% of Jianpu Technology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.3% of Xerox Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 4.37% are Jianpu Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Xerox Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jianpu Technology Inc. -4.92% -1.61% -23.86% -39.93% -30.36% -11.99% Xerox Corporation -8.52% -11.42% -3.49% 13.99% 24.76% 62.45%

For the past year Jianpu Technology Inc. had bearish trend while Xerox Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Xerox Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Jianpu Technology Inc.

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products related information. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides advertising, marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers of credit cards and wealth management products. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Xerox Corporation provides document management solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Document Technology segment offers desktop monochrome and color printers, multifunction printers, copiers, digital printing presses, and light production devices; and production printing and publishing systems for the graphic communications marketplace and large enterprises. Its Services segment provides document outsourcing services comprising managed print, workflow automation, and communication and marketing services. The company also sells paper, wide-format systems, global imaging systems network integration solutions, and electronic presentation systems. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers; and through its sales force, as well as through a network of independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.