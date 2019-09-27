Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT)’s Financial Results Comparing With EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

We are contrasting Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) and EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology Inc. 3 0.00 72.33M -0.08 0.00 EPAM Systems Inc. 187 1.84 52.89M 4.48 43.26

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jianpu Technology Inc. and EPAM Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology Inc. 2,267,824,669.22% -5.8% -3.9% EPAM Systems Inc. 28,233,598.46% 19.3% 14.9%

Liquidity

Jianpu Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EPAM Systems Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. EPAM Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jianpu Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jianpu Technology Inc. and EPAM Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively EPAM Systems Inc. has an average price target of $213, with potential upside of 15.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.2% of Jianpu Technology Inc. shares and 0% of EPAM Systems Inc. shares. About 4.37% of Jianpu Technology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.9% are EPAM Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jianpu Technology Inc. -4.92% -1.61% -23.86% -39.93% -30.36% -11.99% EPAM Systems Inc. -1.58% 9.67% 8.86% 37.34% 49.89% 67.05%

For the past year Jianpu Technology Inc. has -11.99% weaker performance while EPAM Systems Inc. has 67.05% stronger performance.

Summary

EPAM Systems Inc. beats Jianpu Technology Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products related information. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides advertising, marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers of credit cards and wealth management products. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.