Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) and CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.15 0.00 CSP Inc. 12 0.76 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jianpu Technology Inc. and CSP Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Jianpu Technology Inc. and CSP Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -7.4% CSP Inc. 0.00% 53.3% 24.7%

Liquidity

Jianpu Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CSP Inc. are 3.4 and 2.9 respectively. CSP Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jianpu Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Jianpu Technology Inc. and CSP Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CSP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jianpu Technology Inc. has an average target price of $9.5, and a 156.06% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.2% of Jianpu Technology Inc. shares and 29.9% of CSP Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.37% of Jianpu Technology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.9% of CSP Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jianpu Technology Inc. 3.93% 0.8% -16.17% -12.98% -16.03% 20.62% CSP Inc. 1.88% 13.98% 47.46% 16.37% 26.53% 41.75%

For the past year Jianpu Technology Inc. was less bullish than CSP Inc.

Summary

CSP Inc. beats Jianpu Technology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products related information. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides advertising, marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers of credit cards and wealth management products. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology (IT) integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, including implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management services; unified storage platforms; virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. Its professional IT consulting services also comprise unified communications, wireless and routing, and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT and IT security support tasks. This segment offers professional services for IT environments comprising advanced security, unified communications and collaboration, wireless and mobility, data center solutions, and network solutions. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.