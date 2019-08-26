Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) Touches $3.49 Low on Aug, 26; Globalscape (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) SI Decreased By 18.11%

The stock of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) reached all time low today, Aug, 26 and still has $3.25 target or 7.00% below today’s $3.49 share price. This indicates more downside for the $587.36M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.25 PT is reached, the company will be worth $41.12M less. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 102,823 shares traded. Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) has declined 30.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical JT News: 27/04/2018 Jianpu Technology Inc. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology Sees 2Q CNY460 Million; 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology 1Q Rev $53.5M

Globalscape Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) had a decrease of 18.11% in short interest. GSB’s SI was 193,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 18.11% from 236,300 shares previously. With 116,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Globalscape Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)’s short sellers to cover GSB’s short positions. The SI to Globalscape Inc’s float is 1.8%. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 32,386 shares traded. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) has risen 300.69% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 300.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSB News: 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE SAYS IMPACT OF SOME OF ADJS COULD BE MATERIAL; 15/05/2018 – Globalscape Adds Robust Support for Cloud Connectivity and New Automation Capabilities in Latest EFT Enterprise 7.4.7 Release; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in GlobalSCAPE; 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE SAYS FORT WORTH, TEXAS REGIONAL OFFICE OF U.S. SEC OPENED INVESTIGATION OF ISSUES RELATING TO RESTATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – GlobalSCAPE Is Continuing the Process of Completing the Preparation, Review and Audit of Its Fincl Statements for the Fiscal Years Ended Dec 31, 2015 and 2016; 14/05/2018 – Amy Hensiek of GlobalSCAPE Recognized as One of CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 21/04/2018 – DJ GlobalSCAPE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSB); 16/03/2018 – GlobalSCAPE The SEC Has Opened a Formal Investigation of Issues Relating to the Restatement; 16/03/2018 – GlobalSCAPE Cannot at This Time Provide an Estimate of the Individual or Net Effect of This Review and Independent Audit for Any Given Period; 16/03/2018 GLOBALSCAPE INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $587.36 million. The Company’s platform allows users to access consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products related information. It currently has negative earnings. The firm recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $207.71 million. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. It has a 23.01 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses.

