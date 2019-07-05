Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) Reaches $3.90 After 3.00% Down Move; Sit Investment Associates Has Lowered By $3.49 Million Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Position

The stock of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.011 during the last trading session, reaching $3.899. About 222,841 shares traded. Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) has declined 16.03% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical JT News: 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology Sees 2Q CNY460 Million; 27/04/2018 Jianpu Technology Inc. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology 1Q Rev $53.5MThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $656.20 million company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $3.78 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:JT worth $19.69M less.

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 20.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 19,175 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock declined 2.02%. The Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 74,793 shares with $13.62 million value, down from 93,968 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $48.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $172.98. About 321,306 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $656.20 million. The Company’s platform allows users to access consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products related information. It currently has negative earnings. The firm recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 earnings per share, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $724.25M for 16.57 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased Insight Select Income Fd Insi stake by 41,645 shares to 851,363 valued at $16.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pioneer Floating Rate Tr Phd (NYSE:PHD) stake by 43,467 shares and now owns 136,615 shares. Nuveen Amt (NEA) was raised too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. 10,023 shares valued at $1.84 million were sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. 4,094 Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares with value of $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R. The insider Wood Michael J sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693.

Among 7 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Raytheon had 9 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Monday, January 14. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $208 target. The company was maintained on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24 to “Neutral”. Vertical Research downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $20300 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $200 target in Wednesday, April 3 report.

