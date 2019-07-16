Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) Reaches $3.80 After 5.00% Down Move; Paychex Has 1.14 Sentiment

Paychex Inc (PAYX) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 361 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 318 cut down and sold stakes in Paychex Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 246.81 million shares, up from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Paychex Inc in top ten positions increased from 16 to 26 for an increase of 10. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 277 Increased: 268 New Position: 93.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca holds 11.89% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. for 1.79 million shares. Ensemble Capital Management Llc owns 586,463 shares or 6.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parthenon Llc has 5.08% invested in the company for 283,123 shares. The Kansas-based Paragon Capital Management Llc has invested 4.69% in the stock. Guinness Asset Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 290,102 shares.

Paychex, Inc. provides payroll, human resource , retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company has market cap of $30.72 billion. The firm offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. It has a 29.88 P/E ratio. It also provides HR outsourcing services, such as Paychex HR solutions comprising payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.46. About 591,322 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500.

