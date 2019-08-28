Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) Reaches $3.23 52-Week Low; Alliance Data Systems Has 0.97 Sentiment

The stock of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.07 target or 5.00% below today’s $3.23 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $543.61 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $3.07 price target is reached, the company will be worth $27.18 million less. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 325,287 shares traded. Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) has declined 30.36% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.36% the S&P500.

Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 182 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 188 trimmed and sold stock positions in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 45.59 million shares, down from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Alliance Data Systems Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 55 Reduced: 133 Increased: 130 New Position: 52.

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $543.61 million. The Company’s platform allows users to access consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products related information. It currently has negative earnings. The firm recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.74 million for 5.86 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Arlington Value Capital Llc holds 13.95% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation for 1.13 million shares. Valueact Holdings L.P. owns 5.21 million shares or 10.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brave Warrior Advisors Llc has 9.91% invested in the company for 1.13 million shares. The California-based Pacifica Capital Investments Llc has invested 7.89% in the stock. Cryder Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 266,233 shares.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.28 billion. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their clients through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. It has a 7.6 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs.