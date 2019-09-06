Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) Reaches $2.83 After 4.00% Down Move; Constellation Brands (STZ) Has 1.73 Sentiment

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 450 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 260 sold and trimmed positions in Constellation Brands Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 129.74 million shares, down from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Constellation Brands Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 21 to 9 for a decrease of 12. Sold All: 86 Reduced: 174 Increased: 307 New Position: 143.

The stock of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.83. About 151,495 shares traded. Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) has declined 30.36% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical JT News: 27/04/2018 Jianpu Technology Inc. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology 1Q Rev $53.5M; 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology Sees 2Q CNY460 Million; 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology 1Q Loss/Shr 5cThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $488.95M company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $2.72 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:JT worth $19.56M less.

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $488.95 million. The Company’s platform allows users to access consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products related information. It currently has negative earnings. The firm recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers.

Analysts await Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. JT’s profit will be $3.46M for 35.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jianpu Technology Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.57% EPS growth.

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $39.25 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 16.25 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $204.9. About 375,780 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500.