Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) Reaches $2.79 1 Year Low; Boothbay Fund Management Has Lifted Its Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Holding

The stock of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.68 target or 4.00% below today’s $2.79 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $482.03M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $2.68 price target is reached, the company will be worth $19.28M less. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.79. About 43,087 shares traded. Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) has declined 30.36% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical JT News: 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology Sees 2Q CNY460 Million; 27/04/2018 Jianpu Technology Inc. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology 1Q Rev $53.5M

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) stake by 148.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc acquired 42,266 shares as Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ)’s stock declined 5.83%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 70,702 shares with $1.24 million value, up from 28,436 last quarter. Rlj Lodging Tr now has $2.86B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 99,805 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO RLJ ON EVALUATION OF OPTIONS; 12/03/2018 RLJ Lodging Trust Completes Early Redemption of Senior Secured Notes; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO ROLES OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NEAR TERM; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5M; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Blasts Management of RLJ Lodging Trust; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO BE; 11/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVES RLJ LODGING TRUST’S BOARD COMPOSITION CHANGE IS “NECESSARY”; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging

More notable recent RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RLJ Lodging completes sale of 18 hotels – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Misses Q2 EPS by 17c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$17.96, Is RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. RLJ Lodging has $22 highest and $2000 lowest target. $21’s average target is 26.66% above currents $16.58 stock price. RLJ Lodging had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $163,750 activity. LA FORGIA ROBERT M bought $78,500 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.78 million were accumulated by Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 598,598 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Com holds 15,728 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 79,200 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 204,215 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co accumulated 84,335 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 388,059 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 19,907 shares. Moreover, Deprince Race And Zollo has 0.48% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Cohen & Steers Inc has 1.75M shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc reported 341,645 shares. D E Shaw & Comm stated it has 83,913 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Echo Street Management Limited Liability Corp reported 557,682 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 73,041 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. JT’s profit will be $3.46 million for 34.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Jianpu Technology Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.57% EPS growth.