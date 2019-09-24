Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) Reaches $2.60 52 Week Low; TransAlta (TSE:TA) Covered By 2 Bulls

The stock of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.39 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.60 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $439.22M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $2.39 price target is reached, the company will be worth $35.14M less. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 52,407 shares traded. Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) has declined 30.36% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical JT News: 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology Sees 2Q CNY460 Million; 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology 1Q Rev $53.5M; 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 27/04/2018 Jianpu Technology Inc. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Among 4 analysts covering TransAlta (TSE:TA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TransAlta has $12 highest and $10 lowest target. $11’s average target is 30.02% above currents $8.46 stock price. TransAlta had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TransAlta Corporation (TSE:TA) earned “Buy” rating by Industrial Alliance Securities on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of TransAlta Corporation (TSE:TA) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of TA in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. See TransAlta Corporation (TSE:TA) latest ratings:

Analysts await Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. JT’s profit will be $3.38M for 32.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jianpu Technology Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.57% EPS growth.

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $439.22 million. The Company’s platform allows users to access consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products related information. It currently has negative earnings. The firm recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing firm in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The firm operates through eight divisions: Canadian Coal, U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.