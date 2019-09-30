Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) Reaches $2.50 After 3.00% Down Move; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Cut Anheuser (BUD) Position By $8.48 Million

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased Anheuser (BUD) stake by 25.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 76,363 shares as Anheuser (BUD)’s stock rose 15.00%. The Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 220,080 shares with $24.54M value, down from 296,443 last quarter. Anheuser now has $187.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $95.15. About 1.19 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020

The stock of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.94% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 89,466 shares traded. Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) has declined 30.36% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical JT News: 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology 1Q Rev $53.5M; 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology Sees 2Q CNY460 Million; 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 27/04/2018 Jianpu Technology Inc. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-FThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $422.33 million company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $2.43 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:JT worth $12.67 million less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BUD shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of America De owns 3.17M shares. 16,009 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested in 965,039 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Benedict Advisors has 0.32% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt has 0.58% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Guardian Advisors LP has invested 0.16% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Insight 2811 holds 4,612 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 7,872 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 3,669 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.87M shares. First In owns 357 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has 0.17% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 100 shares.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.96B for 15.86 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $422.33 million. The Company’s platform allows users to access consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products related information. It currently has negative earnings. The firm recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers.

Analysts await Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. JT’s profit will be $3.38 million for 31.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jianpu Technology Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.57% EPS growth.