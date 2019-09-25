Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) Reaches $2.49 After 6.00% Down Move; 7 Analysts Covering Accenture plc (ACN)

Among 9 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Accenture has $22800 highest and $182 lowest target. $202.44’s average target is 6.06% above currents $190.87 stock price. Accenture had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $194 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $184 target in Friday, March 29 report. See Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: Redburn Rating: Buy New Target: $227.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $228.0000 Initiates Coverage On

12/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $182.0000 New Target: $186.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $194.0000 New Target: $211.0000 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $193.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $169 New Target: $194 Maintain

The stock of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.49. About 153,681 shares traded. Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) has declined 30.36% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical JT News: 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology 1Q Rev $53.5M; 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology Sees 2Q CNY460 Million; 27/04/2018 Jianpu Technology Inc. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology 1Q Loss/Shr 5cThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $420.64 million company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $2.34 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:JT worth $25.24M less.

Analysts await Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. JT’s profit will be $3.38 million for 31.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jianpu Technology Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.57% EPS growth.

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $420.64 million. The Company’s platform allows users to access consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products related information. It currently has negative earnings. The firm recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $121.78 billion. The Company’s Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. It has a 26.53 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold Accenture plc shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.27% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Twin Management owns 94,520 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Maple Management Incorporated invested in 63,424 shares or 2.63% of the stock. Polar Llp invested in 0.49% or 305,120 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Blackrock has 0.34% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Findlay Park Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2.14 million shares. Choate Investment Advisors reported 7,446 shares. Welch Forbes Lc reported 18,843 shares stake. Webster Savings Bank N A owns 0.05% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,160 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn reported 89 shares stake. Northeast Invest Mgmt stated it has 1.78% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 9.96M shares. Moreover, Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory owns 1.68M shares.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 2.59M shares traded or 39.25% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500.

