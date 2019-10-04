Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) Reaches $2.36 After 7.00% Down Move; Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) Had 1 Bulls

The stock of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 87,028 shares traded. Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) has declined 30.36% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.36% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $378.97M company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $2.19 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:JT worth $26.53 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ted Baker Plc has GBX 1700 highest and GBX 890 lowest target. GBX 895’s average target is 79.00% above currents GBX 500 stock price. Ted Baker Plc had 16 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 1700 target. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. See Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) latest ratings:

Analysts await Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. JT’s profit will be $3.21 million for 29.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jianpu Technology Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.57% EPS growth.

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $378.97 million. The Company’s platform allows users to access consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products related information. It currently has negative earnings. The firm recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers.

