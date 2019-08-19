Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) Comparison side by side

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Virtusa Corporation 48 0.83 N/A 0.34 130.64

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jianpu Technology Inc. and Virtusa Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Jianpu Technology Inc. and Virtusa Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology Inc. 0.00% -5.8% -3.9% Virtusa Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 1.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jianpu Technology Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Virtusa Corporation is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Jianpu Technology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Virtusa Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Jianpu Technology Inc. and Virtusa Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Virtusa Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Jianpu Technology Inc. is $9.5, with potential upside of 163.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.2% of Jianpu Technology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.4% of Virtusa Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Jianpu Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.37%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.5% of Virtusa Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jianpu Technology Inc. -4.92% -1.61% -23.86% -39.93% -30.36% -11.99% Virtusa Corporation -0.58% 0.2% -18.79% -7.46% -13.96% 4.91%

For the past year Jianpu Technology Inc. has -11.99% weaker performance while Virtusa Corporation has 4.91% stronger performance.

Summary

Virtusa Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Jianpu Technology Inc.

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products related information. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides advertising, marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers of credit cards and wealth management products. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, the company offers digital transformation and innovation; operational excellence; and transformational solutions. Virtusa Corporation provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.