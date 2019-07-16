Jhl Capital Group Upped Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Position by $47.12 Million as Share Value Declined; Motley Fool Wealth Management Decreased Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake as Share Value Rose

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 4,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.42M, down from 81,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $365.45. About 4.16 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX HAS ABOUT $2.6B IN CASH,WILL STILL RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total U.S. Streaming Memberships 56.7M; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Netflix Movies and Shows Under Multiyear Deal; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO’S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE GIVES IT MORE LEVERS TO PULL IN ORDER TO DRIVE REVENUE AND CASH FLOW GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 17/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s The Magic Order Trailer Tease Casts an Ominous Spell; 27/04/2018 – Long seen as one of the last frontiers of consumer cloud services, companies have been attempting to go the way of Netflix and Spotify by bringing video games to the cloud; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39M, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $251.9. About 6.39M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Wall St ends choppy day lower; 07/05/2018 – $TSLA almost back to $300 this morning. Filled the gap from earnings last week; 26/05/2018 – Tesla did not seek to hide the truth, its motion to dismiss said; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – College students can take a program that will guarantee them a job at Elon Musk’s Tesla. via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/03/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $2.6 billion compensation is too high, shareholders say; 29/05/2018 – Daily Breeze: These new Tesla service grads already have jobs lined up; 13/04/2018 – Tesla is fighting to reduce the amount of rework it has to do to produce its electric vehicles; 03/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CBS, VIAB, TSLA, FOXA, SPOT, BA, WMT & more; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Cash Balance of $2.7 Billion at End of 1st Quarter

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $19.75 million activity. On Friday, February 1 Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,000 shares. RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000 worth of stock or 1,700 shares. On Wednesday, January 16 Gracias Antonio J. sold $5.84 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 16,780 shares. Straubel Jeffrey B sold $4.40M worth of stock.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Musk Vs. Bezos Vs. Branson: Who’s Winning The Space Tourism Race? – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tyson, Tesla, Crocs And More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Citigroup, Twitter and Tesla – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, LNG, LYB – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Rebound in Tesla Stock Is for Real and Should Continue – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. $2.74M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by Sweeney Anne M.