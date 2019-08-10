Jhl Capital Group Lifted Holding in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) by $47.12 Million; Tci Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/04/2018 – Business Report: Walmart tipped to take next round in battle with Amazon in India; 15/03/2018 – Japanese news outlet Kyodo said Amazon was suspected of likely asking suppliers to shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on its local site; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Coupe gives Yorkshire the lead over Amazon of Seattle; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team has their eyes on Newark, N.J; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 19/05/2018 – AMZN: According to sources close to convo, USPS will likely not charge Amazon more, they have a binding contract – ! $AMZN; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 25/04/2018 – Deloitte Named an Amazon Web Services Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS IoT Analytics

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39M, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $235.01. About 3.90M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/04/2018 – BI UK: Tesla aims to begin Model Y SUV production in November 2019; 29/03/2018 – Tesla voluntarily recalls early Model S vehicles over power steering bolts; 16/05/2018 – Tesla Is Said to Lose Energy Leaders Amid Musk Reorganization; 02/05/2018 – Tesla 1Q Loss/Shr $4.19; 03/04/2018 – Tesla is facing an ‘existential crisis,’ says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 22/05/2018 – SNAP INC SAYS NIMA KHAJEHNOURI WILL SERVE AS ACTING LEAD FOR CO’S MONETIZATION ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT; 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk deleted both SpaceX and Tesla’s Facebook pages because Facebook gives him “the willies.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 12/03/2018 – Tesla planned a production pause of its Model 3 in February “increase production rates.”; 22/05/2018 – Snap’s Stuart Bowers joins Tesla as VP of engineering; 31/03/2018 – Fatal Tesla Crash Raises New Questions About Autopilot System

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Investment holds 0.13% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Archon Prtnrs Lc holds 5.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,983 shares. Brinker holds 8,643 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Co Limited holds 184,521 shares. 293 were reported by Weybosset & Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 41,300 shares stake. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership holds 4,665 shares. Wealthquest reported 586 shares. Eaton Vance owns 805,718 shares. Sphera Funds Management Ltd has invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 37,120 were reported by Rothschild And Co Asset Mngmt Us. Ratan Mgmt LP stated it has 6.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 6,511 shares. 160,419 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bancshares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “EU Announces Antitrust Investigation Against Amazon – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Wealth Architects Limited Liability has 923 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 2,567 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Dubuque Bancorporation And, a Iowa-based fund reported 100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 300,380 shares. Commerce Savings Bank has 2,047 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Communications invested in 1,779 shares or 0% of the stock. Vista Capital Inc reported 0.04% stake. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.12% or 7,530 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Tn invested in 10 shares. First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd reported 30,241 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Adirondack has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 4.63 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.