Jhl Capital Group Increases Holding in Tesla (Put) (TSLA); Ashmore Group Plc Has Upped Position in Fomento Economico Mex (FMX)

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) by 49.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 4,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 13,826 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 9,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.28. About 22,987 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39 million, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $226.68. About 967,792 shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 17/04/2018 – Tesla Idling Model 3 Shows Musk Unable to Make On-the-Fly Fixes; 25/04/2018 – Tesla can help China’s electric car market grow bigger and stronger, says start-up WM Motors; 16/05/2018 – Tesla Strikes Deal for Lithium From Plant That’s Not Yet Built; 25/05/2018 – Tesla has flown six planes full of robots and equipment from Europe to California in an unusual, high-stakes effort to speed up battery production for its Model 3 electric sedan; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Tesla’s Corporate Family Rating To B3, Senior Notes To Caa1. Outlook Is Negative; 03/04/2018 – TESLA ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 MODEL S AND X DELIVERY VIEW; 12/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production; 30/05/2018 – Tesla Model 3 Gets Consumer Reports Endorsement After Brake Fix; 25/05/2018 – Mathieu Rosemain: Exclusive – Tesla flies in new battery production line for Gigafactory; 15/05/2018 – Trading News: [RTRS] – EXCLUSIVE-TESLA TSLA.O TO TEMPORARILY SHUTTER MODEL 3 PRODUCTION FOR FIXES ON MAY 26-31

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 28,077 shares to 58,544 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR) by 2,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,656 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. Musk Elon bought $25.00M worth of stock or 102,880 shares. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of stock.

