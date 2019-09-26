Jhl Capital Group Holds Position in Suncoke Energy (SXC); Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Trimmed by $438,900 Its Stake

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 146.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 950,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $582.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 715,553 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 262,715 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.19 million, down from 266,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 22.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $688.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 8,320 shares to 145,632 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 15,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).

