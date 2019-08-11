Jhl Capital Group Holding in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Kempner Capital Management Decreased Its Holding as Stock Rose

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 7,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 7,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 15,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39 million, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $235.01. About 3.90M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/04/2018 – Tesla is shuffling its leadership after reportedly missing its first-quarter Model 3 production targets; 03/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s promises to investors; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Can’t Make Its Cash Problems Disappear — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – California Regulator Investigates Tesla Auto Factory Over Workplace Safety: Report — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Elon Musk says making a cheaper Model 3 now would cause Tesla to ‘die’; 25/05/2018 – Musk has been very critical of media coverage of Tesla lately; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 11/05/2018 – InsideEVs: Tesla Model S, X To Mimic Model 3 – No Key Required; 09/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders are due to vote on March 21, and the company needs majority approval for the proposal to go through; 05/04/2018 – FIRE AT TESLA PLANT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION TUES: CNBC

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. 102,880 shares valued at $25.00M were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Ltd Liability invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluestein R H & has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,300 shares. Oakworth Inc stated it has 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 335,427 shares. The California-based Hollencrest Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 10,020 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1.01M shares. Ckw accumulated 0% or 33 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Advsr Llc has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cidel Asset Management accumulated 5,613 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 4 shares. Garde Cap stated it has 1,756 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 3,599 were accumulated by Bluefin Trading Lc. 3,076 are owned by Evercore Wealth Lc. Birinyi Assoc invested in 800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 101,635 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Burke Herbert Commercial Bank Tru reported 2,570 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Proffitt & Goodson stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Renaissance Grp Ltd Llc invested in 47,362 shares or 3.23% of the stock. 1,210 are owned by Mraz Amerine And Associates Inc. Dana Invest Advsrs has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Valley National Advisers reported 28,597 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 3,000 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Stockton has 0.18% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,047 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) reported 13,323 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System reported 163,179 shares stake. California-based Stewart & Patten Limited Co has invested 1.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, North American Mgmt Corp has 0.46% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).