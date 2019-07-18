Jhl Capital Group Holding in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Has Increased by $47.12 Million; Viking Fund Management Lowered Its Pioneer Natural (PXD) Stake as Shares Rose

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39 million, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $254.38. About 3.54 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 28/03/2018 – Gigafactory on the block if Tesla’s troubles persist; 14/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Barrier to entry: China’s restrictions on U.S. imports; 30/03/2018 – Tesla Looked Like the Future. Now Some Ask if It Has One. via @NYTimes; 13/04/2018 – Musk Doubles Down on Claim Tesla Is All-Clear on Cash in Tweet; 03/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tesla’s Bizarre Q&A, Xiaomi IPO, Defending Spotify — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Tesla says Model S, Model X production efficiency much improved; 11/05/2018 – Tesla said its senior vice president of engineering, Doug Field, is “taking time off to recharge.”; 06/04/2018 – Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that artificial intelligence “doesn’t have to be evil to destroy humanity.”; 29/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: No one needs to buy Tesla; 25/05/2018 – CNBC: Tesla flies in equipment to speed up battery production for Model 3, sources tell Reuters

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural (PXD) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, down from 121,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 910,165 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.75 million for 14.71 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Ener (NASDAQ:FANG) by 31,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 82,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $19.75 million activity. Another trade for 102,880 shares valued at $25.00 million was bought by Musk Elon. Straubel Jeffrey B had sold 15,000 shares worth $4.40 million. Shares for $5.84 million were sold by Gracias Antonio J.. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $305,420 was sold by Guillen Jerome M.