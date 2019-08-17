Jhl Capital Group Has Upped Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Stake by $47.12 Million; Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Upped Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake by $2.53 Million; Valuation Declined

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39M, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $219.94. About 5.21M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/04/2018 – Electrek: Tesla is reportedly targeting Model Y production in November 2019, supply chain; 04/05/2018 – Tesla short sellers celebrate after ‘surreal’ earnings call with Musk; 09/04/2018 – TESLA CEO, NTSB CHAIRMAN SPOKE OVER WEEKEND AFTER PUBLIC SPAT; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk’s ‘Boring’ plans for L.A. transport; 03/05/2018 – Tesla loses 8% after Musk’s […]; 02/04/2018 – Tesla’s latest Autopilot crash is just one of many problems it is now dealing with A fatal crash, production problems and now a recall; 02/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: EXCLUSIVE analysis from @tsrandall. The Bloomberg Model 3 tracker shows Tesla coming up just short of its goal; 02/04/2018 – Tesla Investors May Need Airbags With 1Q Production Numbers (Video); 25/04/2018 – Tesla can help China’s electric car market grow bigger and stronger, says start-up WM Motors; 30/05/2018 – Consumer Reports recommends Tesla’s Model 3 after braking fix

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 42,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 352,470 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.10M, up from 309,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 4.87 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum & Andeavor to Combine;Enterprise Value $35.6b; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company has 120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invs has 0.28% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 15,641 were reported by Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 167,933 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Pure Advisors reported 789 shares. Aviva Public Ltd owns 51,820 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Shine Advisory Svcs Inc owns 4 shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 509 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited reported 0.03% stake. Mariner Lc owns 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 4,890 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Daiwa Secs Grp holds 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 28,430 shares. Blackrock has 6.42M shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Com invested in 5.13M shares or 1.43% of the stock.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 17,086 shares to 239,120 shares, valued at $25.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 648,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11M shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers holds 228,825 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 32,387 shares. Tompkins holds 0.01% or 652 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Susquehanna Intll Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 510,795 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 83,950 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1,669 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.12% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 222,105 shares. Hartford Financial holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 37,396 shares. Corecommodity Limited Liability Corp holds 0.89% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 26,251 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 0.11% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Daiwa Sb Invs Limited owns 2,945 shares. Regions Financial Corp owns 29,784 shares. Deprince Race Zollo invested 0.9% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 2.22M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.