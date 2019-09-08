Jhl Capital Group Has Lowered Its Position in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by $8.70 Million; Hershey Co The (HSY) Holding Has Upped by First Quadrant L P

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Hershey Co The (HSY) by 42029.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 7,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 7,162 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 17 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Hershey Co The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $158.98. About 1.18M shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL ADDITIONS, INCLUDING SOFTWARE, ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE $355 MLN TO $375 MLN FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – BlackLine And Hershey To Present In Roundtable At Sapphire Now®; 08/03/2018 Patriot-News: Free one-day admission to Hershey Story Museum includes new Hershey’s Cuba exhibit; 30/04/2018 – Schroder North American Adds Hershey, Exits Morgan Stanley; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q EPS $1.65; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Strengthens Heidrick Consulting with Five New Consultants; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSY); 27/04/2018 – Ad Age: Hershey gives McGarryBowen a piece of its creative business; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 12/04/2018 – Delfi: To Acquire Exclusive License to Van Houten Chocolate Brand for US$13M From Hershey Singapore

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 64.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 2.41 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup

Jhl Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.26B and $231.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 168,900 shares to 666,000 shares, valued at $186.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $52.95 million for 19.29 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 14,269 shares to 82,930 shares, valued at $13.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,832 shares, and cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO).