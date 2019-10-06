Jhl Capital Group Has Lifted Its Stake in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) as Stock Rose; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Market Value Rose, Fmr Cut Position by $98.91 Million

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.42M, up from 666,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $231.43. About 8.02 million shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 22/05/2018 – TESLA SPOKESPERSON SAYS CONFIRMS SNAP’S VICE PRESIDENT OF MONETIZATION, STUART BOWERS, IS JOINING COMPANY AS VP, ENGINEERING; 12/05/2018 – Waymo Hires Matthew Schwall of Tesla to Join Its Safety Unit; 20/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders vote on Elon Musk’s $2.6 billion pay package Wednesday; 29/03/2018 – Is Tesla Running on Empty? (Video); 25/04/2018 – Mapbox Hires Former Tesla Autopilot Designer to Rethink Driverless-Car Maps; 16/04/2018 – TESLA IS TEMPORARILY SHUTTING DOWN MODEL 3 PRODUCTION – BUZZFEED NEWS; 13/04/2018 – Tesla ships flawed parts to a local machine shop for fixes, and they’re piled up outside; 15/05/2018 – Tesla is ‘moving in a good direction’ with shutdown, says investor Gene Munster; 12/04/2018 – The NTSB said it “revoked” Tesla’s status as a party to its investigation of a fatal crash involving a Model X with Autopilot engaged; 03/05/2018 – Elon Musk Has a Plan to End the Tesla Autopilot Safety Debate

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 9.63 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $427.99M, down from 11.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 6.50 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 16/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Canada Housing Cousin Says Rentals Just Heating Up; 12/04/2018 – Linde, Praxair chose bidders for antitrust sell-off; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Distributable Earnings $502M; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Solus says it may buy Hovnanian bonds to cut loss from CDS – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan Daily Inflows $130.2M; 13/03/2018 – KKR Is Said to Mull $2.8 Billion Sale of U.K.’s Cognita Schools; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE FUND IS SAID TO BUY STAKE IN PROPERTY FIRM ROCKPOINT; 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS MORE GROWTH INVESTING IN ASIA, LIFE-SCI; 08/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone working on $10 bln joint bid for BHP’s U.S. shale assets -Sky News

Fmr Llc, which manages about $856.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 148,449 shares to 9.60M shares, valued at $1.40 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 215,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Azul S A.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $690.90 million for 19.89 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Another trade for 102,880 shares valued at $25.00 million was made by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen.

