Jhl Capital Group Has Boosted Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Stake; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Valuation Rose, Insight 2811 Has Raised by $335,286 Its Stake

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 4.40M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA AKOb.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Witness reveals Morgan Freeman granddaughter’s dying words; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 09/04/2018 – Brazos to Sell Permian Units to Morgan Stanley for $1.75 Billion; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY WILL NOT BE WORSE OFF UNDER FEDERAL RESERVE’S RECENT CAPITAL RULE PROPOSALS THAN IT IS NOW -CEO; 09/04/2018 – Global Equity Offerings Rise 7.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 13/04/2018 – Team ASEAN Storm Resilience Fund Aims to Help Communities Withstand Extreme Weather Events in Southeast Asia; Wins 2018 Morgan Stanley Sustainable Investing Challenge; 22/03/2018 – Interview: Morgan Stanley eager to grow in increasingly open China; 14/05/2018 – MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA MASM.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 163 FROM EUR 160; 22/03/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39M, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $238.92. About 8.66M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk deleted both SpaceX and Tesla’s Facebook pages because Facebook gives him “the willies.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 19/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Peugeot boss faces toughest adversary yet in IG Metall; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 02/05/2018 – Tesla’s Semi, its first electric heavy duty truck, is “substantially” similar to Nikola’s design, Nikola Motor said in a court filing; 07/03/2018 – Elon Musk touts a test drive of Tesla’s highly-anticipated electric semis; 16/04/2018 – Tesla under-counted worker injuries for a better safety record, report alleges; 02/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: EXCLUSIVE analysis from @tsrandall. The Bloomberg Model 3 tracker shows Tesla coming up just short of its goal; 12/04/2018 – Tesla withdraws as party to NTSB ‘Autopilot’ crash investigation; 22/05/2018 – Business Insider: Grimes says boyfriend Elon Musk never tried to stop Tesla workers from unionizing, calls it ‘fake news’ in a; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Sued for $2 Billion by Startup Over Electric Truck Design

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Advisory Inc invested in 4 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 82,042 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 4,002 shares. 1.11 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 5,868 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Whittier Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 94,387 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Grimes And has 0.03% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,151 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 811 shares. Moreover, Adirondack has 0.03% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Nomura owns 103,693 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 0.17% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Howe Rusling Inc owns 10 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $13.90 million activity. Straubel Jeffrey B also sold $4.40M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000 worth of stock. Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420 worth of stock. Gracias Antonio J. had sold 16,780 shares worth $5.84M on Wednesday, January 16.