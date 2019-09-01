Jhl Capital Group Cut Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $10.18 Million; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Raised Its Holding by $640,000 as Valuation Declined

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Eyes on equity trading for global banks; 10/04/2018 – RUSAL SAYS NON-EXEC. DIRECTOR MAKSIM GOLDMAN RESIGNS; 16/03/2018 – Goldman tells its clients to buy high-growth companies at reasonable valuations; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs points out the S&P is following the “typical” path coming out of a double-digit correction outside of an economic recession and this implies a possible return to the old highs in a couple of months, with further upside toward the 3000 level on the S&P 500 later on; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.79B, EST. $1.71B; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs appears to have found its next CEO as David Solomon named Lloyd Blankfein’s top lieutenant; 14/03/2018 – Women Still Struggle to Rise to Top Ranks at Goldman (Video); 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES GREAT OPPORTUNITIES FOR SPONSORS, CLIENTS: SCHER; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q EPS $6.95

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.20 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Jhl Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.26B and $231.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 168,900 shares to 666,000 shares, valued at $186.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 925,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 275,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE).

