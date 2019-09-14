Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Stake In Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Was Raised; Eaton Vance Management Trimmed Its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position by $9.44 Million as Share Value Declined

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 100.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 2,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 4,986 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $914,000, up from 2,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 991,277 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids, sources say [22:27 BST20 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Episerver; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX REITERATES 2018 CF PRODUCT REV. GUIDANCE OF $2.65-$2.80B; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals: White Will Begin Her Role With Vertex on May 21; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharma’s quarterly profit falls 15.1 percent; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX PROVIDE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF CTX001 NDA; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Vertex Aerospace Services ‘B’, Pos Outlook

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 131,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 220,604 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.01M, down from 351,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 713,665 shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q NET REV. $21.9M, EST. $33.9M; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES TOPLINE RESULTS IN ’19; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Appoints Colleen Reitan to the Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Names Colleen Reitan to Bd of Directors; 14/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW POSITIVE CLINICAL RESULTS FOR GIVOSIRAN,; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results From tAPOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 15/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS ON MAY 12, CO’S BOARD EXPANDED SIZE OF BOARD FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Predict 13% Upside For The Holdings of RXL – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regeneron Gets FDA Nod for Eylea Injection Prefilled Syringe – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Presents New Evidence Demonstrating Significant Association of V122I with Clinical Diagnosis of Polyneuropathy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Alnylam (ALNY) Up 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 240,411 shares to 909,995 shares, valued at $104.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 89,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-2.17 EPS, up 10.70% or $0.26 from last year’s $-2.43 per share. After $-2.02 actual EPS reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ser Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Asset Mngmt Inc has 14,042 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. World Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.02% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 80,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 800 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 569,883 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 13,797 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) accumulated 19,981 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 29,989 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 199,217 were reported by Franklin Resources Inc. 38,533 are held by Aviva Public. Moreover, Baillie Gifford has 0.48% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 6.21 million shares. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt LP owns 327,700 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 19,591 shares. Axa stated it has 166,767 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting VRTX Put And Call Options For April 2020 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell-siders like InMode in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.