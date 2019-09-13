Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Raised Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake; Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Bird Construction (TSE:BDT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bird Construction has $10.5 highest and $9.5 lowest target. $10’s average target is 75.44% above currents $5.7 stock price. Bird Construction had 2 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10.5 target in Friday, March 15 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. See Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) latest ratings:

15/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $10.5 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $9.5 Maintain

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 422.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda acquired 1,800 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 2,226 shares with $1.17 million value, up from 426 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $60.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $523.12. About 615,758 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City, West Virginia-based fund reported 42 shares. Triangle Wealth stated it has 500 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management Limited has 105,328 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability holds 75 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust owns 32 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Lc invested in 0.22% or 1,685 shares. Hsbc Pcl reported 91,573 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 189,480 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc holds 7,846 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0.17% or 1.35 million shares. Pitcairn stated it has 9,171 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.25% or 2.45M shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 2,420 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $603’s average target is 15.27% above currents $523.12 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 22. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $625 target in Friday, March 15 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Monday, April 22 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity. On Tuesday, July 23 Myriam Curet sold $2.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 4,974 shares.

Bird Construction Inc. operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company has market cap of $243.18 million. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the gas and oil, and mining businesses. It has a 45.97 P/E ratio. The firm also engages in the construction and renovation of shopping malls, big box stores, office buildings, hotels, and selected high rise condominiums and apartments; and the construction of hospitals, post-secondary education facilities, schools, prisons, courthouses, government buildings, and retirement and senior housing facilities, as well as environmental facilities, including water and wastewater treatment centers, composting facilities, and biosolids treatment and management facilities.