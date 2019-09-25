Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Lowered Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stake By $838,280; Sei Investments Company Has Lowered Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake By $672,266

Sei Investments Company decreased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) stake by 1.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company sold 10,843 shares as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)’s stock declined 1.48%. The Sei Investments Company holds 846,305 shares with $52.76M value, down from 857,148 last quarter. Rio Tinto Plc now has $86.86B valuation. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.42. About 2.16M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 09/03/2018 – Mining Weekly: Rio Tinto’s last two coal mines set to attract bids over $2.5bn; 18/04/2018 – Danone, Vopak and Rio Tinto were among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Wednesday morning; 24/05/2018 – Whitehaven Coal Says Price for Remainder of Winchester South Project Consistent With Earlier Rio Deal; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells Last Coal Assets (Video); 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Approved to Operate Trains at Iron ore Business in Western Australia; 23/05/2018 – Rio Tinto in talks over Grasberg exit; 17/05/2018 – RIO TINTO MAINTAINS PILBARA SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Major Indonesian coal miner Adaro Energy has signed a binding agreement to acquire Rio Tinto’s entire stake in the Kestrel coking coal mine in Australia for $2.25 billion; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Chairman Says 2018 to be More Challenging Than 2017; 06/03/2018 Rio Tinto, 2 former execs move for dismissal of SEC fraud charges

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) stake by 69.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 5,515 shares as Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)’s stock rose 28.76%. The Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 2,399 shares with $365,000 value, down from 7,914 last quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc now has $5.78B valuation. The stock decreased 3.27% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 1.45M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 06/04/2018 – #3 Should Sarepta’s patents be seized by the government? Patient advocates pitch controversial drug pricing proposal @BrittanyMeiling; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Rev $64.6M; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 30/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and lnvitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 03/05/2018 – $SRPT Partnership & Buy-out option with Myonexus for $60M upfront + $45M milestone Gene Therapy for Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies (LGMD); 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies

Sei Investments Company increased Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) stake by 10,088 shares to 22,497 valued at $979,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) stake by 7,948 shares and now owns 46,301 shares. Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics has $231 highest and $16500 lowest target. $191.78’s average target is 146.66% above currents $77.75 stock price. Sarepta Therapeutics had 13 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, August 20 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Janney Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Bank of America. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atika Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 92,000 shares. Adage Capital Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Neuberger Berman Grp Llc accumulated 0.01% or 61,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 87,492 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Botty Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Utah Retirement reported 13,171 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 9,080 shares. Howe Rusling Inc holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Intl Inc reported 1,725 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 89,095 shares. Bessemer Grp owns 218,644 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe has invested 1.53% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Stanley owns 2,168 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.99 million activity. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S on Monday, August 12. Barry Richard also bought $437,455 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Thursday, September 12. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN also bought $219,950 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Thursday, September 5. The insider BONNEY MICHAEL W bought 2,000 shares worth $173,480.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.