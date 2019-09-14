Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Lowered Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holding by $358,131; Holder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Upped Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Holding

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 76,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 534,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79 million, up from 458,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $439.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 380,231 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 16/03/2018 – Puma Exploration Welcomes Trevali Mining Corporation as Shareholder; 25/04/2018 – Fossil Group and PUMA Sprinting into Watches and Wearables; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates Buys 1.3% Position in Puma Biotechnology; 16/05/2018 – KERING PRTP.PA SAYS EXIT OF PUMA FROM THE GROUP IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 13/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 450.00 FROM EUR 430.00; RATING HOLD; 25/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 525 FROM EUR 515; 07/05/2018 – German Navy to Field AeroVironment Puma Unmanned Aircraft System with Mantis i45 Sensor; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SEES 2018 NET IMPROVING SIGNIFICANTLY; 21/03/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 430.00 FROM EUR 340.00; RATING HOLD; 12/04/2018 – PUMA RAISES FORECAST

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 35.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 1,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 3,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $646,000, down from 5,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $159.79. About 274,964 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – Sage Group PLC Sees Trading Below Views; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 16/05/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 8082.HK – CHONG CHO LAM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 28/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics CEO: Have to weigh investor returns but will price postpartum drug ‘fairly’; 02/05/2018 – Sage culls senior executives to simplify operations; 12/03/2018 – Goodway Group Select Sage Intacct to Manage its Digital Evolution Realizing 227% Growth; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Recurring Revenue Slower Than Expected; 2H Outlook Stronger; 09/05/2018 – Sage Intacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 03/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.68; 27/04/2018 – Innersight Entertainment Introduces Book Two in Seven-Part Sage Alexander Series

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 0.01% or 22,741 shares in its portfolio. 122,543 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. 133 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. Asset Management One Communications Limited reported 3,122 shares stake. 2,992 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Fiera Corp holds 0.21% or 300,804 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp has invested 1.06% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Federated Investors Pa reported 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Columbus Circle Investors invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Td Asset Mngmt owns 162,513 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Essex Management Ltd Liability stated it has 6,332 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.05% or 11,143 shares in its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 4,102 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7,260 shares to 37,360 shares, valued at $22.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 EPS, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.07, from 2.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold PBYI shares while 29 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 33.32 million shares or 0.14% more from 33.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 124,605 shares or 0% of the stock. Fund Mngmt holds 94,439 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 57,100 shares. 685 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Limited Company. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 6,086 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 18,664 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Barclays Public Ltd reported 60,030 shares. Product Partners Limited Com holds 0.14% or 187,700 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 3,774 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 190,681 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 520,919 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 6,784 shares. 2,699 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 15,000 shares to 430,000 shares, valued at $15.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 32,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,371 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).