Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Increased Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $309,918; Compton Capital Management Cut Holding in Target (TGT) by $331,100 as Share Price Rose

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 41.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 5,350 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $463,000, down from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $107.08. About 1.90 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – Target Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 84.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 1,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2,399 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $256.8. About 801,447 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78M for 22.88 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1,957 shares to 3,530 shares, valued at $646,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

