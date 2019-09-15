Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Lowered Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stake by $358,131 as Market Valuation Declined; Idacorp (IDA) Market Valuation Rose While Ameriprise Financial Trimmed Its Position by $7.20 Million

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 35.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 1,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 3,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $646,000, down from 5,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $159.79. About 274,964 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – Sage was the tech sector’s worst performer, closing the week 8.2 percent in the red after it issued a profit warning; 08/03/2018 – Kriti Sharma: Sharma, an engineering leader at London-based Sage, has become a leading voice about the importance of building ethical AI. 13/ #IWD2018; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.68; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Filing and Grant of Priority Review for Brexanolone IV in the Treatment of; 19/03/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD – CHUI BING SUN RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 12/03/2018 – Goodway Group Select Sage Intacct to Manage its Digital Evolution Realizing 227% Growth; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 13/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 21; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE Magazine and Great Places to Work Name Sage’s San Jose Sage Intacct Office One of the Bay Area’s Best Workplaces; 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage Intacct’s Cloud Financial Management System

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 31.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 72,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 156,677 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.74M, down from 228,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $108.89. About 324,288 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold IDA shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 36.73 million shares or 2.78% less from 37.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 62,766 shares. Cambiar Invsts Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 2,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.01% or 33,401 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 74,432 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Capital Mgmt Ltd Mi holds 2.03% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 88,557 shares. Hgk Asset Inc owns 5,569 shares. Moreover, Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 700 shares. State Street invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Aperio Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc holds 3,249 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Rare Ltd holds 0% or 459 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 179,096 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 105,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Free Mu.

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, down 5.45% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.02 per share. IDA’s profit will be $96.26M for 14.25 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.90% EPS growth.

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,800 shares to 2,226 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).