Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Lifted Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake; Shotspotter (SSTI) Shorts Raised By 7.59%

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 84.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda acquired 1,099 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)'s stock rose 13.00%. The Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 2,399 shares with $677,000 value, up from 1,300 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $64.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.71 million shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) had an increase of 7.59% in short interest. SSTI's SI was 2.30M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.59% from 2.14M shares previously. With 145,400 avg volume, 16 days are for Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)'s short sellers to cover SSTI's short positions. The SI to Shotspotter Inc's float is 31.78%. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 249,188 shares traded or 47.55% up from the average. ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has declined 7.53% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.53% the S&P500.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. The company has market cap of $320.10 million. The Company’s solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves public safety clients and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams.

