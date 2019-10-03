Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Lifted By $4.44 Million Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Position; AGILE THERAPEUTICS Has 1.8 Sentiment

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) stake by 24.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda acquired 7,260 shares as Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)’s stock rose 28.20%. The Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 37,360 shares with $22.86 million value, up from 30,100 last quarter. Mercadolibre Inc now has $27.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $6.34 during the last trading session, reaching $544.09. About 212,346 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23

AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC (AGRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.80, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 9 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 5 sold and decreased their stock positions in AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC. The funds in our database reported: 17.90 million shares, up from 16.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Investor Ab holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. for 3.51 million shares. Perceptive Advisors Llc owns 8.43 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 95,000 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Highland Capital Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 100,000 shares.

More notable recent Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Agile Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These October PDUFA Dates – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Agile Therapeutics Announces $7.8 Million Private Placement Nasdaq:AGRX – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Agile Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a forward-thinking women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. The company has market cap of $64.94 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a pipeline of other new transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $1.095. About 1.27M shares traded or 97.44% up from the average. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) has risen 314.29% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 314.29% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRX News: 25/04/2018 – Blueprint Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools; 25/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: AGILE $100M TAP OF PERP NC5 BOND, 99.25/7.056%; 23/05/2018 – Excella Awarded Agile Services Blanket Purchase Agreement to Support the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; 09/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Agile Property Holdings Ltd. On Other; 07/03/2018 – AEye Granted Foundational Patents for Core Solid State MEMS-Based Agile LiDAR and Embedded Al Technology; 07/03/2018 AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – FEB PRE-SALES VALUE RMB5.56 BLN; 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS – IN OFFICIAL MINUTES, FDA INFORMED CO IT CONTINUES TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT CONCERNS REGARDING ADHESION OF TWIRLA; 25/03/2018 – Agile Group Says Additional Securities to Be Consolidated With US$400 Mln Perpetual Capital Securities Issued on March 7; 12/03/2018 – Agile Group Expects Significant Rise in 2017 Net Profit; 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS – FDA SAID AFTER CO SATISFIES QUESTIONS ON ADHESION, ADEQUATELY BRIDGES TO FINDINGS IN SECURE PHASE 3 TRIAL, IT ANTICIPATES DISCUSSING SAFETY & EFFICACY OF TWIRLA

Analysts await Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Agile Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toth Advisory reported 6 shares. Nomura Asset Commerce holds 0.06% or 9,453 shares in its portfolio. Architects Inc accumulated 40 shares. 225 were reported by Ls Advisors Lc. Benjamin F Edwards owns 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 25 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Lc has 67,728 shares. Cap Invsts owns 1.70M shares. 1,100 are owned by Laurion Cap Limited Partnership. Moreover, Ashford Cap Inc has 0.04% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 450 shares. Gideon Advisors has invested 0.35% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 1,783 are held by Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership. Wasatch Advsrs stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has 258,863 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability reported 2,855 shares stake. Loomis Sayles & Com LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Among 7 analysts covering MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MercadoLibre has $80000 highest and $61500 lowest target. $712.38’s average target is 30.93% above currents $544.09 stock price. MercadoLibre had 14 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 8. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MELI in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 10 by BTIG Research. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by HSBC. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Stifel Nicolaus.