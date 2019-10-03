Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Cut By $563,568 Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding; GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GTT Communications has $40 highest and $900 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 200.61% above currents $8.15 stock price. GTT Communications had 5 analyst reports since May 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum maintained GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained the shares of GTT in report on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. See GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $9.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc

24/06/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 73.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda analyzed 4,776 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)'s stock rose 18.40%. The Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 1,703 shares with $201,000 value, down from 6,479 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $11.11 billion valuation.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500.

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $459.35 million. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence.

Among 5 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences has $14300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $126.60’s average target is 44.75% above currents $87.46 stock price. Exact Sciences had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, September 23 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. UBS maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.