Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Cut Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stake; Target (TGT) Had 7 Analysts Last Week

Among 10 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $109.90’s average target is 1.77% above currents $107.99 stock price. Target had 21 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Buckingham Research. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Monday, May 20 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 22. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11500 target in Monday, April 29 report. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, August 22. Bank of America maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. See Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) latest ratings:

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) stake by 69.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda analyzed 5,515 shares as Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)'s stock rose 28.76%. The Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 2,399 shares with $365,000 value, down from 7,914 last quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc now has $6.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.06 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.55 million activity. 16,252 shares were bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S, worth $2.00M on Monday, August 12. BONNEY MICHAEL W bought $173,480 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Monday, September 9. Barry Richard had bought 1,300 shares worth $159,250. Shares for $219,950 were bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) stake by 7,260 shares to 37,360 valued at $22.86M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE) stake by 36,347 shares and now owns 1.39 million shares. Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics has $267 highest and $16500 lowest target. $199’s average target is 131.40% above currents $86 stock price. Sarepta Therapeutics had 18 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20100 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Needham. Janney Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by H.C. Wainwright. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd reported 1,400 shares. Stanley invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 721,888 shares or 0.56% of the stock. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). E&G Advsr LP stated it has 1,378 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 100 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Atlantic Union State Bank Corporation has 2,500 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 76 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives owns 2,023 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 22,036 shares. Allstate Corp holds 0.02% or 6,964 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 53,922 shares.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. The company has market cap of $55.18 billion. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It has a 17.88 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home furnishings and dÃ©cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home dÃ©cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday dÃ©cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software.

