Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Boosted Vale Sa (VALE) Holding by $472,511 as Stock Price Rose; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreased Position by $300,245

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Vale Sa (VALE) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 36,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Vale Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 24.66M shares traded or 27.08% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET INCOME $1.59B; 26/04/2018 – CEO OF VALE SAYS CO IS CURBING PRODUCTION OF BASE METALS IN SEARCH OF BETTER RETURNS; 16/04/2018 – CORRECT: VALE FIRST-QUARTER IRON-ORE PRODUCTION 82M TONS; 24/05/2018 – VALE GIVES SOME ADMIN WORKERS DAY OFF AMID BRAZIL TRUCK STRIKE; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS BEST SCENARIO IS FOR SAMARCO TO RESUME OPERATIONS IN EARLY 2019; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS FIRST-QUARTER INVESTMENTS TOTAL $890 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil approved; 04/04/2018 – Pension fund Previ not likely to sell its Vale shares in 2018; 05/04/2018 – CEO of Vale Bank the Brazilian multimillionaire Wesley Brook invests in a new Blockchain; 26/04/2018 – Vale curbing base metal output to boost returns

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 2,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 67,713 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99M, down from 70,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8,650 shares to 4,669 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,530 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Co has 531,418 shares for 2.89% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability has 67 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 281,891 shares. Van Eck Associates invested in 49,112 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancorp, New York-based fund reported 92,656 shares. North Star Investment holds 0.45% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 38,067 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 12,193 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi owns 78,017 shares. Fred Alger has 6,815 shares. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.05% or 794,412 shares in its portfolio. 5,514 were reported by Aqr Capital Llc. Moreover, Voya Inv Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 378,075 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Company Dc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 15,146 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 17,500 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Co holds 3,186 shares.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $688.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 43,936 shares to 503,812 shares, valued at $15.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 13,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).